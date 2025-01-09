Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 9

9 January 2025
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 9, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 4 currencies depreciated relative to January 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 578,954 rials, and one euro is 597,110 rials, while on January 8, one euro was 596,785.

Currency

Rial on January 9

Rial on January 8

1 US dollar

USD

578,954

575,656

1 British pound

GBP

715,968

719,252

1 Swiss franc

CHF

635,639

634,164

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,895

51,899

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,804

50,785

1 Danish krone

DKK

80,020

79,999

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,740

6,711

1 UAE dirham

AED

157,646

156,748

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,867,197

1,866,963

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,854

206,436

100 Japanese yens

JPY

365,665

364,744

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,420

74,021

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,503,876

1,495,337

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

402,711

401,314

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

324,910

324,744

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,654

30,795

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,373

16,284

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,501

5,392

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,053

158,147

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,120

43,910

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

359,900

359,358

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,388

153,508

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,539,771

1,531,000

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

423,183

422,069

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

476,011

473,530

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,614

19,535

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

421,043

419,264

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,436

116,736

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,968

78,571

100 Thai baht

THB

1,672,359

1,668,344

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,660

128,270

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

396,486

396,180

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

816,578

811,927

1 euro

EUR

597,110

596,785

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,935

109,121

1 Georgian lari

GEL

203,717

204,152

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,669

35,594

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,128

8,106

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,049

176,041

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,508

338,627

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

989,157

988,903

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,866

52,647

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,086

164,486

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,923

10,847

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 708,957 rials and $1 costs 678,400 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 689,647 rials, and the price of $1 totals 668,667 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 804,000–807,000 rials, while one euro is about 829,000–832,000 rials.

