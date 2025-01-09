Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 9, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 4 currencies depreciated relative to January 8.

As for CBI, $1 equals 578,954 rials, and one euro is 597,110 rials, while on January 8, one euro was 596,785.

Currency Rial on January 9 Rial on January 8 1 US dollar USD 578,954 575,656 1 British pound GBP 715,968 719,252 1 Swiss franc CHF 635,639 634,164 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,895 51,899 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,804 50,785 1 Danish krone DKK 80,020 79,999 1 Indian rupee INR 6,740 6,711 1 UAE dirham AED 157,646 156,748 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,867,197 1,866,963 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,854 206,436 100 Japanese yens JPY 365,665 364,744 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,420 74,021 1 Omani rial OMR 1,503,876 1,495,337 1 Canadian dollar CAD 402,711 401,314 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 324,910 324,744 1 South African rand ZAR 30,654 30,795 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,373 16,284 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,501 5,392 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,053 158,147 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,120 43,910 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 359,900 359,358 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,388 153,508 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,539,771 1,531,000 1 Singapore dollar SGD 423,183 422,069 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 476,011 473,530 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,614 19,535 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 421,043 419,264 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,436 116,736 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,968 78,571 100 Thai baht THB 1,672,359 1,668,344 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,660 128,270 1,000 South Korean won KRW 396,486 396,180 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 816,578 811,927 1 euro EUR 597,110 596,785 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,935 109,121 1 Georgian lari GEL 203,717 204,152 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,669 35,594 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,128 8,106 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,049 176,041 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,508 338,627 100 Philippine pesos PHP 989,157 988,903 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,866 52,647 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,086 164,486 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,923 10,847

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 708,957 rials and $1 costs 678,400 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 689,647 rials, and the price of $1 totals 668,667 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 804,000–807,000 rials, while one euro is about 829,000–832,000 rials.