Tajikistan to establish POS terminals across entire public transport network

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 9. By the time the clock strikes the end of 2025, POS (point-of-sale) terminals will be rolling out across the whole public transport network in Tajikistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

In alignment with this strategic initiative, the public transportation fleet in the capital city of Dushanbe has commenced operations utilizing newly integrated point-of-sale terminals.

Alongside the payment system upgrades, the capital has rolled out the first wave of electric minibuses, hitting the ground running. These "Foton Toano" vehicles, built to fit 17 passengers like a glove, come packed with 80-kilowatt batteries that can take you the distance, offering a range of about 350 kilometers on just one charge.

Furthermore, in line with the government's grand plan, a decree from the Chairman of Dushanbe on June 4, 2024, lays down the law that all taxi companies in the capital must make the switch to electric vehicles by September 1, 2025.

This move is a crucial part of the city's strategy to implement the "Concept of Transition to an Electric Public Transport System" for the years 2023-2026, alongside the national "Program for the Development of Electric Transport in the Republic of Tajikistan" for the period 2023-2028, which was approved by the Government of Tajikistan in October 2022.

This isn't the first rodeo for Dushanbe's public transportation on the road to modernization. Back in 2019, the city administration rolled up their sleeves and kicked off the "Smart City" initiative, which featured the "Smart Public Transport" program as a cherry on top.

This initiative introduced technologies such as GPS trackers for buses, trolleybuses, and taxis to monitor routes and passenger flow. Additionally, electronic boards have been installed at city bus stops to display real-time arrival times and information on available routes.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel