Azerbaijan tallies its trade turnover volume with Germany for 11M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Germany from January through November 2024 amounted to $1.4 billion.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this figure decreased by $207.4 million (12.7 percent) year-on-year.

Trade turnover with Germany amounted to 3.31 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover in the reporting period.

Azerbaijan exported products worth $682.2 million to Germany during 11 months of last year, which is $108.8 million (13.7 percent) less than in the same period in 2023.

Export operations with Germany for this period amounted to 2.80 percent of Azerbaijan''s total exports.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan decreased imports of products from Germany by $98.5 million (11.7 percent) to $744.2 million in the period from January through November last year. During this period, import operations with Germany amounted to 3.96 percent of the country's total imports.

To note, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries worth $43.1 billion from January through November last year, which is $4.2 billion or 8.9 percent less than the same period the previous year.

Exports accounted for $24.3 billion of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover and $18.7 billion of imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by $7.1 billion, or 22.8 percent, while imports increased by $2.9 billion, or 18.7 percent.

The country's foreign trade resulted in a surplus of $5.5 billion, marking a decrease of $10.1 billion (2.8 times) compared to the same period in 2023.