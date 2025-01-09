Kazakhstan’s Tokayev appoints new minister of justice

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 9. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Erlan Sarsembaev as Kazakhstan's Minister of Justice, Trend reports.

From 2019 to 2022, Sarsembaev led the department responsible for coordinating with the Senate Committee on International Relations, Defense, and Security.

Since January 1, 2023, he has served as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

According to Tokayev's press service, Azamat Yeskaraev has been relieved of his duties as Minister of Justice under a prior decree. Yeskaraev held the position from January 4, 2023, until his dismissal.