BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The coastal highway, stretching a good 45 km, has hit the ground running in the Makran region of Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran, Trend reports via Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

According to the information, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and other officials took part in the event organized on the occasion of the commissioning of the highway.

An impressive investment of 25 trillion rials (approximately $43.2 million) has been allocated for the successful launch of this extensive highway project.



It is also highlighted that, by the conclusion of the ongoing Iranian year (March 20, 2025), there is a strategic initiative to launch an additional 40-kilometer highway in the Makran region.

The highway in question is a piece of the coastal highway corridor down in southern Iran. The corridor stretches a whopping 1,850 kilometers, with 312 kilometers winding through Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province, 838 kilometers making its mark in Hormozgan Province, 390 kilometers carving a path in Bushehr Province, and 310 kilometers flowing through Khuzestan Province.

To date, 1,289 kilometers of the Southern Coastal Mainline Corridor have been put into operation. Its 100 kilometers are in Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, 627 kilometers in Hormozgan province, 338 kilometers in Bushehr province, and 224 kilometers in Khuzestan province.

To note, the strategic repositioning of Iran's capital from Tehran has garnered significant attention in recent discussions. The Makran region has emerged as a key contender in the strategic discussions surrounding the potential relocation of the capital.

