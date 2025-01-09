Lion's share of wallpapers to head off to Georgia shortly - Mister Decor official (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, January 9. Mister Decor LLC dipped its toes in the water with its first export to Georgia in 2024, and by 2025, it aims to throw its hat in the ring and export 30 percent of its wallpaper production to Georgia, whereas by 2026, it hopes to hit the ground running with 50 percent, the company's Deputy Director, Ulvi Mahmudov, told reporters, Trend reports.

The official also noted that talks are in the works for shipping wallpaper to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

"Currently, the factory produces between 2,500 and 3,000 rolls of wallpaper daily, with 30 employees. Most of them are local residents, and six are foreign specialists. The second set of equipment has already been purchased, and we expect its delivery. It is planned to be installed in March, which will increase the workforce to seventy people and raise annual production to 2 million rolls," Mahmudov said.

He mentioned that the company has its sights set on constructing a brand-new SPS laminate plant for production. We're nearly at the finish line with 80 percent of the construction work wrapped up, and the equipment delivery is still rolling in.

Mahmudov articulated that the wallpapers from Mister Decor LLC were integral to the renovation and restoration initiatives in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

