Kyrgyzstan welcomes China's new ambassador

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 9. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgystan Asein Isaev received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping, Trend reports via the ministry.

During the meeting, Isaev extended his congratulations to Liu Jiangping on the commencement of her diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan, expressing confidence that the new envoy would contribute significantly to the continued strengthening of Kyrgyzstan-China relations.

In turn, Liu Jiangping thanked the Kyrgyz authorities for their warm reception and expressed her commitment to advancing the mutually beneficial ties between China and Kyrgyzstan.

She emphasized her dedication to facilitating the implementation of agreements made by the two countries’ leaders and further enhancing the longstanding friendship and good-neighborly relations between the nations.

During the meeting, discussions also covered a range of pressing political and economic issues, with particular attention given to the implementation of major infrastructure projects currently underway in the region.

In November 2024, Du Dewen, who had served as the Ambassador to China since 2019, concluded her diplomatic mission.