BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has rolled out the red carpet for yet another currency auction, Trend reports via the CBA statement.

The auction generated an impressive total of $72.6 million in sales.

The auction experienced a robust demand, culminating in a total of $72.6 million, which was comprehensively fulfilled.

The average auction rate was 1.7 manat.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel