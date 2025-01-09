Russia seeks thorough investigation into plane crash near Aktau - Kremlin spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Russia is keen on an objective investigation into the causes of the plane crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov told Russian media, Trend reports.

"Necessary instructions have been given to the investigative bodies. We are interested in a completely objective and impartial investigation to determine the causes of this disaster," Peskov said.

To note, on December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

There were 67 people on board (62 passengers and 5 crew members). Two crew members survived.

In the meantime, the Brazilian Air Force's Air Accident Investigation and Information Center has already announced the completion of decoding the flight data recorders from the AZAL aircraft.