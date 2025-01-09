Azerbaijani Aghdam factory's industrial output finds new markets in Central Asia, UAE - official

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, January 9. Since the very beginning of its operations as BAFCO Invest, the company has aimed to export a portion of the products it manufactures. Currently, its products are being exported to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and the United Arab Emirates, although only a few months have passed since the factory’s opening, the company’s Deputy Director of Production Musa Alizade told Trend.

In an interview with the agency, Alizade noted that the company has registered to participate in a major exhibition in Germany, scheduled for November of this year, and is eagerly awaiting its opening.

"Our products are certified according to international standards EN ISO 20345 and EN ISO 20347, which allows them to enter the European market. We are currently negotiating with companies from several CIS and European countries and have already sent our products to several of them. There is particular interest in our products in Spain, the Czech Republic, and Germany.

The factory had received an investment of 12 million manat [$7 million], with production utilizing German Desma equipment. At present, the factory’s production capacity stands at 360,000 pairs per year for special-purpose footwear and 150,000 pairs of polyurethane boots. Out of the 70 employees at the factory, 50 are from Aghdam and nearby areas. The company has switched to a two-shift working schedule and plans to increase the workforce to 100 employees by mid-2025.

The long boots produced by Bafco Invest are made from high-quality polyurethane and possess fully waterproof, wear-resistant, multi-layered properties. They provide excellent insulation against both cold and heat, have antibacterial features, and ensure high durability under harsh working conditions. These boots are intended for use in agriculture, food industries, and other sectors. The company’s special work shoes are made from natural leather on top and double-layer polyurethane on the bottom. Some models feature steel toe caps and steel soles for heavy-duty work, providing protection against impacts and injuries," he said.