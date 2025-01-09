Azerbaijan's ASCO commissions another vessel with unlimited sailing capabilities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Azerbaijan's ASCO (Azerbaijan Shipping Company) has added another Aframax type tanker with unlimited navigation capabilities to its fleet, previously operated by Capital Maritime and Trading Corp., Trend reports.

Representatives from ASCO and Capital Maritime and Trading Corp. have signed the necessary documents regarding the tanker’s transfer.

The freshly snagged tanker tips the scales at a hefty 115,500 tons, stretching out to 249.95 meters in length with a broadside of 44 meters, and standing tall with a hull height of 21.2 meters.

With a speed reaching up to 16 knots, the vessel is constructed according to the latest standards to ensure the safe and efficient transportation of oil and petroleum products.

It ticks all the boxes for international environmental standards, runs like a well-oiled machine when it comes to fuel efficiency, and is packed to the gills with cutting-edge safety features.

The acquisition of this tanker, owned by ASCO, was financed through the company’s profits, bonds issued in the local market, and loans from local banks.

The vessel has been chartered to Brazil’s national oil and gas company, Petrobras, for a three-year term, ensuring its operation during this period.

Post-handover, the tanker achieved a successful milestone by executing its inaugural cargo delivery from Brazil to the dynamic markets of Singapore and Malaysia.

In the upcoming days, a strategic journey from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia is on the horizon.

Additionally, since 2023, seven large-capacity vessels have been commissioned in international waters, including five Aframax-type tankers and two Handysize dry cargo ships.

Four of these Aframax tankers were acquired by a joint venture established by ASCO and SOCAR.

Expanding operations beyond the Caspian Sea and contributing to the national economy through the export of domestic shipping services remain primary objectives for ASCO, with continued efforts planned in this direction.

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Joint-Stock Company merged the country’s main fleets, the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic’s Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC has two shipyards and offshore support and commercial fleets. The merchant fleet has 51 ships: 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo, 1 Ro-Ro, and 2 Ro-Pax. By integrating maritime fleets, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company takes on high-level responsibilities.

