Armenia's simultaneous participation in EU, EAEU deemed impossible - Kremlin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Armenia’s participation in both the European Union (EU) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is impossible, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said in response to TASS during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Being members of two different organizations, hypothetically speaking, is simply impossible. One has a customs space, a free movement zone for goods, services, people, and capital, while the other has different standards," Peskov explained.

He also added that it is difficult to assess the potential significance of Armenia’s membership in the EU. "It depends on what priorities Armenia will emphasize," he noted.

The Kremlin spokesperson further emphasized that the EU independently initiates the membership process, and it is necessary to wait for Brussels' response to Armenia's initiative to join the EU.

"We know that it is the EU that initiates membership processes. We need to understand the EU's position on this matter," Peskov concluded.