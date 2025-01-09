Azerbaijan temporarily halts its gas supplies to Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria have been temporarily suspended due to technical reasons starting from January 7, 2025, Trend reports.

Bulgarian Bulgargaz Energy Company has announced the suspension, noting that supplies are expected to resume on January 11, 2025.

"The notice of the temporary halt was received from the Azerbaijani supplier on January 6, 2025," the company said.

Despite the situation, Bulgargaz quickly ensured alternative gas supplies through an agreement with the Turkish BOTAŞ company.

"This allowed us to avoid additional costs and maintain stability in the regional natural gas market," the company added.

Notably, Azerbaijan supplies gas to Bulgaria through the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector, with a pipeline capacity of 3 billion cubic meters per year, with potential to increase to 5 billion cubic meters.

Trend requested clarification from the Azerbaijani side and the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector operator, but by the time the article was published, neither had responded.