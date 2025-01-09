BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. All of Azerbaijan's achievements in the modern era are deeply connected to the visionary policy and leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

In an interview with local TV channels on January 7, President Ilham Aliyev addressed various topics of both national and global interest, including the country's internal matters, foreign relations, future plans, and issues affecting neighboring states.

At the start of the interview, President Ilham Aliyev discussed the socio-economic outcomes of 2024. He emphasized that the past year had been successful in terms of economic growth, with key economic indicators clearly reflecting this progress. In 2024, Azerbaijan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by over 4 percent, while the country’s foreign exchange reserves reached $72 billion. Additionally, Azerbaijan’s external debt stands at just 7.2 percent of GDP, positioning the nation among the global leaders in this area. The goal of reducing external debt to below 10 percent of GDP was not only achieved but surpassed, creating favorable conditions for attracting additional financial resources for new development projects.

Speaking about the high-level COP29 event hosted in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the various achievements attained during the conference, marking another significant success for the country. He also addressed the political efforts to boycott COP29, particularly by French President Emmanuel Macron. It was well-known that this boycott attempt was a complete failure, with Macron’s efforts to persuade other world leaders to avoid attending Baku falling short. In fact, President Ilham Aliyev revealed that Macron personally reached out to other heads of state, urging them not to attend, but despite these attempts, Azerbaijan’s standing as an important regional and global actor led these leaders to choose to attend. Ultimately, 80 heads of state and government visited Baku, which underscored Azerbaijan's credibility and reliability as a partner.

The President also discussed Azerbaijan’s active involvement in international organizations, touching on its recent unsuccessful bid to join the D8 Organization. President Ilham Aliyev underscored the importance of this development, noting that Azerbaijan had already received directives to pursue more active participation and contribution to the organization. This step is expected to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s global economic and political ties and enhance its role in the economic and diplomatic affairs of the D8. By sharing its expertise in areas like energy, trade, and economics, Azerbaijan can help further the development of the organization while solidifying its position on the world stage and strengthening cooperation with the global Muslim community.

The interview also addressed the declining support for Armenia, with President Ilham Aliyev noting that amid current geopolitical shifts, Armenia is losing its international patrons, and its prospects for the future appear bleak. The President pointed out that the foreign backing Armenia had relied on for decades is now weakening, citing the lack of international support for French President Macron’s anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric and pro-Armenian stance. Macron’s influence in the region has waned as a result, and this failure to rally international backing has indirectly recognized Azerbaijan’s growing power and the collapse of French policies in the area.

President Ilham Aliyev also pointed to the shifting dynamics in the United States, where the Biden administration’s influence is diminishing, especially with the decreasing sway of figures such as George Soros and his allies. This shift has led to reduced support for Armenia in Washington and weakened Armenia’s position in the West. The new U.S. administration is expected to adopt a more pragmatic and balanced approach, potentially closing further avenues of support for Armenia.

In light of these changes, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the only rational path forward for Armenia is to build normal relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye. He specifically pointed to the Zangezur corridor as a critical geopolitical reality for Armenia. The corridor offers an opportunity not only to enhance regional economic and transportation links but also to break Armenia’s international isolation. The President stressed that Armenia must seize this opportunity and stop obstructing the development of transport connections in the region. Otherwise, Armenia risks further isolation and the loss of future development opportunities. As President Ilham Aliyev affirmed in the interview, the Zangezur corridor will be opened, and it is an unavoidable reality.

In addition, speaking about the liberation of four villages in the Gazakh region from Armenian occupation, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that this significant achievement came not through dialogue but through a determined monologue. Azerbaijan achieved justice and reclaimed its territories without firing a single shot.

"I would say that it happened as a result of a monologue rather than a dialogue. This is because it is clear that the dialogue with Armenia has failed for decades. Armenia's policy of occupation did not allow for any dialogue, and they used the format of negotiations as a cover-up for continuing their occupation. And the information that recently appeared in the media, namely the fascist statements of the first president of Armenia, once again confirms what we have known for quite a long time in principle, that Armenia was not going to vacate a single centimeter of Azerbaijani territory. They felt quite comfortable, as they thought, receiving billions of dollars’ worth of free arms from one ally and political and moral support from the other two. Thus, all three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group during the period for which I am responsible were unequivocally on the side of the occupier. I am telling you this as a person who has been conducting negotiations within the framework of the Minsk Group since 2004 and has met with this “troika” a great number of times. Therefore, of course, we could not expect to get these territories back through dialogue. Neither could we expect to restore our territorial integrity through dialogue," President Ilham Aliyev stated in his interview with local TV channels.

Additionally, the head of state emphasized that, at Azerbaijan's initiative, another meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian delimitation commissions is scheduled this month to continue discussions on the delimitation process. It was noted that there are no significant objections from the other side on this matter.

Regarding the armament process in Armenia, the head of state highlighted it as a new threat to the South Caucasus. In response, Azerbaijan is compelled to increase its military budget. It should also be noted that Armenia acquires weapons either free of charge or on credit, while Azerbaijan allocates funds directly from its state budget. However, as President Ilham Aliyev stated, if Armenia were to halt the arms race, these funds in Azerbaijan could instead be directed towards other social sectors. Despite this, Armenia will not be able to compete with Azerbaijan in terms of military spending.

Discussing the restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, the president emphasized that this is one of Azerbaijan's most significant priorities, alongside military matters. To this end, 4 billion manats are set to be allocated in 2025 for these projects. Former internally displaced persons are being actively resettled to these areas, with substantial progress already made. Over 10,000 displaced individuals have been provided with housing, and approximately 30,000 people now live and work in these territories. Furthermore, plans are in place to return former settlers to around 20 more settlements this year.

The interview also addressed the situation in the international arena, particularly in France. The French political class has long been characterized by Islamophobia, xenophobia, and anti-Semitism, which has led to increasing tensions both domestically and internationally. These approaches have contributed to greater discrimination within French society and weakened the country's relations with the Muslim world. Additionally, the Armenian factor has influenced biased stances within the French political elite, resulting in a one-sided policy regarding Azerbaijan.

The political incompetence of the current French leadership, particularly President Emmanuel Macron, was also highlighted, as evidenced by failures in both domestic and foreign policy. Since Macron assumed the presidency at a relatively early and inexperienced stage of his political career, his governance style has often been impulsive and disorganized. This has caused instability within France's political system, leading to significant challenges both domestically and on the global stage.

French President Emmanuel Macron's political experience is considered less robust than that of his predecessors, such as François Mitterrand, Jacques Chirac, and Nicolas Sarkozy. Mitterrand and Chirac, who both spent decades honing their political acumen, made more measured decisions with a deep understanding of both domestic and international politics. In contrast, Macron's tenure has been marked by a series of setbacks, particularly in foreign policy. The decline of France's influence in the Middle East, growing criticism of its colonial past in Africa, and the widespread protests like the "yellow vest" movement at home have all underlined perceived weaknesses in his leadership.

Macron's often emotional and, at times, impulsive approach has eroded France's global standing. His presidency has been characterized by inconsistency, with France at times appearing uncertain in its international stance. These challenges, both at home and abroad, have drawn attention to the gaps in his political experience, positioning him as a less effective leader compared to his predecessors.

In an interview, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also discussed the state of relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, reflecting on the previous administration under President Donald Trump.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the strong partnership during Trump's first term, during which Azerbaijan and the US fostered close ties, with little friction between the two countries. Under Trump's leadership, mutual interests were prioritized, and cooperation flourished, with both sides deepening their engagement on various issues.

The President expressed optimism about the potential for a reinvigorated relationship should Trump return to the presidency with a refreshed agenda. He pointed out that Trump's strong stance on family and spiritual values resonated with Azerbaijani society, with many in the country sharing these principles. The alignment of values, coupled with Trump's clear and principled approach, could pave the way for a stronger cultural and political understanding between the US and Azerbaijan moving forward.

Donald Trump’s potential return to the presidency, with a new and innovative agenda, could unlock fresh opportunities for strengthening US-Azerbaijani relations. During his first term, the bilateral relationship flourished, marked by robust cooperation and a shared focus on safeguarding mutual interests. Under his leadership, both countries enjoyed a constructive partnership with minimal challenges.Trump’s emphasis on family and spiritual values resonates strongly with Azerbaijani society, where these principles hold significant cultural importance. His clear, principled stance has earned widespread support among the Azerbaijani public, fostering a deeper cultural and political connection between the two nations.

Donald Trump’s potential return to power has raised hopes for a revival of US-Azerbaijani relations, opening the door to enhanced cooperation across key sectors such as economy, energy, security, and culture. Both nations possess significant potential to strengthen ties and build upon shared interests.

Under the Biden administration, however, relations between the US and Azerbaijan have faced challenges. US alignment with Armenia, particularly in the context of the Karabakh conflict, has led to tensions. The Biden administration’s perceived bias, including its failure to acknowledge Azerbaijan's rights and its support for policies like the restoration of the "907th amendment," has sparked considerable dissatisfaction in Azerbaijan. These actions, alongside unmet promises from Washington, have led to a decline in the credibility of the United States and fostered disappointment and anxiety within Azerbaijani society.

With Trump’s return to the political stage, new opportunities for restoring and advancing US-Azerbaijani relations are emerging. This shift offers a significant opportunity not only to enhance interstate cooperation but also to promote shared values between the two nations. With the prospect of renewed dialogue, there is now potential for a more sincere and constructive partnership.

The European Union’s role in the peace and normalization process in the South Caucasus has raised significant concerns. Its open support for Armenia in peace initiatives calls into question the EU's objectivity as a mediator in the region. A prime example of this is the extension of the so-called European Union Monitoring Mission, which, instead of fostering trust in the peace process, has contributed to its erosion.

The mission's actions—such as posing in paramilitary uniforms and engaging in other trivial displays—have drawn sharp criticism both domestically in Azerbaijan and from the international community. Azerbaijan has made it clear that if the EU continues to arm Armenia through initiatives like the "Peace Fund," it will take appropriate measures. Furthermore, the European Parliament’s widespread anti-Azerbaijan and one-sided stance on the matter risks exacerbating tensions between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The interview also addressed the activities of the Baku Initiative Group and the colonial policies of France. The lack of fair and impartial platforms for people suffering from colonial oppression is evident. International media often fail to provide these communities with a voice, instead subjecting them to threats and injustice. This systemic injustice, particularly in former French colonies, remains largely ignored by the international community.

In these territories, 70-75 percent of the population lives in poverty, yet this stark reality is often disregarded by French leaders, including President Emmanuel Macron, whose statements during visits have been widely criticized. The lasting impact of French colonial policies continues to affect millions, with justified protests being met with brutal suppression. The recent deaths of 13 people and the arrest of thousands have sparked international concern, but Western nations have largely turned a blind eye. These events highlight the double standards of Western powers on human rights issues.

In contrast, Azerbaijan, through its support for oppressed peoples, is championing a new philosophy of justice in international relations. The Baku Initiative Group stands as a platform not only to raise awareness of these injustices but also to promote global attention to these pressing issues.

President Ilham Aliyev discussed the responsibilities and honors of leading a victorious and powerful nation, emphasizing the immense weight of his position.

"First of all, it is a great responsibility. First and foremost, I approach my duty in this way: every day, every hour, day and night. Secondly, it is a great honor. Of course, I have been especially happy lately. For the past four years, my life has been completely different. All of our lives are different. We all live, wake up, and travel abroad with a completely different mindset. To live, work, and engage in international contacts as a representative, especially the leader, of a victorious country is a completely different feeling," President Ilham Aliyev stated.

Azerbaijan's recent successes can be largely attributed to the visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Under his guidance, the country has emerged as a trusted international partner, reinforced its role as a regional leader, and made significant strides in the economic, political, and military spheres. The resolution of the Karabakh conflict and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity mark pivotal milestones in the nation's history. These achievements, driven by the President's strategic approach, have paved the way for a new era of development. The progress seen today is the outcome of both effective domestic and foreign policies focused on enhancing the well-being of the Azerbaijani people.

Azer Garayev,

political analyst