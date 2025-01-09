Kazakhstan ratifies EAEU-Singapore economic agreement

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 9. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the law ratifying the Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Cooperation, Trend reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law "On the Ratification of the Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and its Member States, on the one hand, and the Republic of Singapore, on the other hand, and the Agreement on Free Trade between the Eurasian Economic Union and its Member States, on the one hand, and the Republic of Singapore, on the other hand."

To note, preliminary analyses suggested that the Eurasian Economic Union is poised to formalize free trade accords with the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia in the year 2025. At present, the Eurasian Economic Union's free trade zone encompasses Iran, Vietnam, Serbia, and Singapore. Discussions are currently in progress with a cohort of five additional nations: India, UAE, Egypt, Indonesia, and Mongolia.