Tajikistan's parliament ratifies financing agreements for Rogun HPP construction

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 9. The Parliament of Tajikistan has ratified a series of agreements to secure financing for the construction of the Rogun Hydropower Plant (HPP), a major infrastructure project aimed at bolstering the country’s energy capacity, Trend reports.

The agreements were approved during the sixth session of the parliament's sixth convocation.

Among the key documents ratified were credit agreements between Tajikistan, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for the HPP's construction.

In addition to the agreements related to the Rogun project, the parliament approved a range of legislative amendments. These included changes to the laws concerning the legal profession, legal aid, road infrastructure, personal farming, and pawnshops.

The Rogun HPP, situated on the Vakhsh River, is designed to consist of six power units, each with a capacity of 600 MW. To date, two units are already operational, and the third is expected to come online in 2025. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to generate over 17 billion kWh of electricity annually, significantly boosting Tajikistan's energy supply and helping to meet growing demand.

The Rogun HPP is seen as a critical project for the country, as it will provide electricity to nearly 10 million people, alleviating chronic winter power shortages. Furthermore, approximately 70 percent of the plant's output will be exported to neighboring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at competitive rates, enhancing regional energy cooperation and trade.