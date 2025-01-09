Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan eyes hike in revenues from privatization of state property

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The proceeds from privatization of state property through the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy of Nakhchivan AR amounted to about 2.8 million manats in 2024, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

The analytics indicate a year-over-year expansion of 23.5 percent.



During the reporting period, a cumulative total of 220 state property assets underwent privatization, reflecting a substantial increase of 39.2 percent compared to the previous year, 2023.

