Kazakhstan’s president set to visit UAE for global summit participation

Economy Materials 9 January 2025 14:49 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan’s president set to visit UAE for global summit participation
Photo: Akorda

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 9. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week" summit, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will take part in the summit "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week" on January 14-15.

To note,"Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week" is a global initiative promoted by the UAE to support international efforts in the sustainable development process.

