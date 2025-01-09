European Council president makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. On January 9, António Costa, President of the European Council, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

António Costa extended his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan regarding the plane crash, emphasizing that the European Union supports Azerbaijan's position on a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the condolences.

During the phone conversation, they exchanged views on transport cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, particularly on cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian-Middle Corridor route, the project to establish a green energy corridor connecting the Caspian and Black Sea basins, Azerbaijan's gas exports to EU member states, and collaboration in the energy sector. Both sides agreed to continue contacts.