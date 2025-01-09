Kazakhstan bracing for hike in electricity prices

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 9. The trajectory of electricity pricing in Kazakhstan is poised for an upward shift commencing February 1, 2025, Trend reports.

The reason for this is the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan's intention to approve maximum electricity tariffs. The cost of electricity for the Unified Purchaser may increase by approximately 2 tenge (3 cents) per kWh.

The Ministry has announced that a total of 36 energy-generating entities have proactively submitted proposals for recalibrating the maximum tariff for electricity generation, set to take effect on February 1, 2025.



The imperative for recalibration stems from escalating expenses that transcend the organizations' influence. The primary driver of cost escalation is the upward trajectory in compensation for production team members.



It's noteworthy that the average compensation landscape in Kazakhstan experienced a significant uplift of 18 percent in 2024, culminating in a remarkable figure of 425,000 tenge ($806). In alignment with our strategic vision for 2025, we are projecting a robust enhancement of 15-20 percent, aimed at elevating the average salary to an impressive 490,000 tenge ($929.3).

