Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park reveals its daily footwear output (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park is really hitting the ground running in footwear production, churning out between 900 and 1100 pairs a day, Trend reports.

The BAFCO İnvest LLC footwear factory in the Aghdam Industrial Park began manufacturing various types of footwear and polyurethane boots starting April 1, 2024.

According to the report, a total of 12 million manat ($7 million) have been invested in the factory, which uses equipment exclusively from the German brand Desma. The plant’s annual production capacity is set at 360,000 pairs of special-purpose footwear and 150,000 pairs of polyurethane boots.

At present, the factory has a workforce of 70 individuals, with 50 hailing from Aghdam and its neighboring locales. Not too long ago, a two-shift work schedule was rolled out, and by the middle of 2025, the team is set to swell to 100 employees.

The good news is that, in November 2024, BAFCO İnvest LLC hit the nail on the head by receiving EN ISO certification, paving the way for the factory to spread its wings and export products to European and global markets.

Though all products rolled out in 2024 were aimed at the home front, the company has its sights set on spreading its wings into the CIS and European markets once the certification comes through. Talks are in full swing with Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Germany, to which product samples have already been dispatched.

To note, BAFCO İnvest LLC was registered as a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park in March 2023, and the factory was officially opened on September 19, 2024, with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.