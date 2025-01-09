EBRD breaks investment records in 2024 with focus on private sector and sustainability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced its 2024 investments totaled a record 16.6 billion euros, representing a 26% increase compared to the previous year, Trend reports.

According to the bank's report, in total, the EBRD mobilized 26.7 billion euros across its economies, with 76% of investments directed to the private sector, amounting to 12.5 billion euros.

The bank financed 584 projects, marking its highest-ever number of financed initiatives. Green economy investments also reached a record level, making up 58% of the total investments, amounting to over 9.7 billion euros. Gender-tagged projects represented 47% of the total, another record for the EBRD in 2024.

In addition, the bank’s annual disbursements reached 10.6 billion euros, further demonstrating its growing impact. Its portfolio surpassed 61.9 billion euros, and operating assets exceeded 42.1 billion euros for the first time.