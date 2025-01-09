UN distributes President Ilham Aliyev's address as official document - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The United Nations (UN) Secretariat has released the address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the participants of the second international conference on "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia," which was held in Baku on December 5-6, 2024, as an official document of both the UN Security Council and General Assembly, and the final document of the conference was also published as an official UN document, the Western Azerbaijan Community stated, Trend reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Community recently released the following statement:

"The distribution of the address by President Ilham Aliyev as an official UN document is of particular importance as it highlights the central role of the return of displaced persons from Western Azerbaijan in the president's focus. It also serves to elevate the issue of Western Azerbaijan on the international agenda.

Additionally, the dissemination of the final conference document as an official UN document marks a significant step in the international recognition of the Western Azerbaijan Community as an authoritative entity, ensuring that the outcomes of the conference reach the global public. The release of these documents greatly contributes to the recognition of this annual international conference as one of the most important platforms for discussions on the right to return and international humanitarian law.

As a reminder, with the publication of the above-mentioned documents, the number of documents published as official UN papers under the initiative of the Community has reached ten.

The Western Azerbaijan Community will continue to bring the issue of peaceful, safe, and dignified return to the international stage. The community once again calls on the government of Armenia to abandon the racial discrimination policies of its predecessors, fulfill its international legal obligations, create conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis from Western Azerbaijan, and initiate a dialogue with the Western Azerbaijan Community," the statement concluded.