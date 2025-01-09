Azerbaijani court delivers verdict on individuals accused of treason

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Azerbaijan has concluded the trial of the criminal case concerning individuals accused of treason, Trend reports.

The proceedings took place in the Sumgayit Court on Grave Crimes, presided over by Judge Fahmin Humbatov.

As per the verdict, the accused individuals were sentenced as follows: Hijran Hasanov received 18 years, Nadim Mehtiyev was sentenced to 16 years and six months, Shamsi Gasimov was given 15 years, Daghestan Huseynov received nine years, Elmeddin Aghayev was sentenced to seven years, and Aghasif Aghayev was also given seven years in prison.

Notably, the State Security Service charged the aforementioned individuals under Article 274 (Treason) of the Criminal Code.