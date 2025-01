Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. As part of its scheduled plan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry is carrying out the safe destruction of expired and unusable munitions at the Goran Training Center, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Trend.

"We urge the population not to worry about the explosion noises; there is no cause for alarm. The demolition work will carry on until January 11," the ministry said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel