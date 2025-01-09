Tajik Air spreads its wings to nation's fresh destinations

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 9. Tajik Air, the flagship airline of Tajikistan, has initiated a series of innovative domestic flight offerings, Trend reports.

On that account, commencing in January 2025, the airline is launching two pivotal routes that will seamlessly connect Dushanbe with Kulyab and Penjiken

The new route between Dushanbe and Kulyab will operate three times a week—on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The flights will depart from Dushanbe at 09:00 AM local time (GMT+5) and arrive in Kulyab at 10:00 AM. The inaugural flight is scheduled for January 15, 2025, and will be operated on the AN-28 aircraft.

Tajik Air has also launched a service between Dushanbe and Penjikent, offering the same frequency—three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays).

Flights from Dushanbe will depart at 09:00 AM, while flights from Penjikent will take off at 10:30 AM. The first flight on this route took off on January 14, 2025, also aboard the AN-28.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel