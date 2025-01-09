Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Budget of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reaping rewards from state property lease

Budget of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reaping rewards from state property lease
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. A sum of 538.1 thousand manats was paid to the budget of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic last year from leasing out state property.

The data obtained by Trend from the Ministry of Economy shows that this represents a remarkable increase of 87.6 percent compared to the prior year.

To note, a total of 147 lease contracts pertaining to immovable state assets were executed in the fiscal year 2024, while an additional 171 lease agreements were extended for continued occupancy.

