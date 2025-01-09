I keep serving as president of Georgia - Salome Zourabichvili

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Former President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili unveiled her innovative office space in Tbilisi to the media, emphasizing her commitment to executing "presidential responsibilities" from this dynamic hub, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"I want to welcome you today to this new office. This office is an extension of the Orbeliani Palace [the presidential residence]. It may not resemble the Orbeliani Palace, but here, its soul and spirit live on, and presidential duties will continue here," Zourabichvili said.

She asserts that the nation is navigating a profound crisis, and the pathway forward lies in the strategic implementation of a repetitive parliamentary election.

Zourabichvili also announced her intention to engage with the citizens of Georgia and embark on a visit to the city of Zugdidi in the western region of the country on January 10th.

"I am the president, and I will continue to be the president," she said during the briefing.

To recall, Salome Zourabichvili's presidency as the fifth president of Georgia commenced with her inauguration on 16 December 2018 and concluded on 29 December 2024. Mikheil Kavelashvili was elected as the new president by the ruling party on 14 December 2024 and was sworn in on 29 December 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel