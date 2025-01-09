Kapital Bank has launched a subscription for dollar bonds

On January 8, 2025, Kapital Bank launched a subscription for subordinated bonds worth 25 000 000 (twenty-five million) US dollars. Customers who want to become bondholders can visit the nearest Kapital Bank branch within 12 days, starting from January 10, 2025.

Anyone who purchases Kapital Bank's dollar bonds can increase their annual income by 7%. This unique offer of the financial market provides customers with a monthly income. It should be noted that interest payments on bonds are tax-free. At the same time, all commissions related to the subscription of bonds are paid by the bank.

For more information: https://kbl.az/diy

Recall that in 2024, Kapital Bank held 7 bond issues with a total volume of 145 million US dollars and 100 million manats. At the same time, last year the bank managed to hold a subscription for bonds in branches for the first time. Individuals were distinguished by their activity in the subscriptions, in which more than 450 investors participated. The bank's bonds were also actively traded on the secondary market. During this year, transactions worth more than 52 million manats were carried out between investors.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 119 branches and 53 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.