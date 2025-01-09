Azerbaijan MFA slams Pashinyan's remarks on Baku-Yerevan peace efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Aykhan Hajizada has condemned Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent controversial comments on the Baku-Yerevan peace building efforts, Trend reports.

"Mr. Prime Minister, let your deeds speak louder than words.

Interestingly, your "peace-loving narrative" avoids the most important pillar of establishing lasting peace and stability in the region, which is the respect of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

If Armenia indeed is interested in building peace with its neighbors, why do you, by all means, refuse and decline to start the process of renouncing the claims to territories you all call as "Western Armenia" and "Nagorno Karabakh Republic", as enshrined within your Constitution and national legislation?

Sorry, but your argumentation cannot be considered a confirmation of the "good intentions" of Armenia," Hajizada wrote on his page on X.