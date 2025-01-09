Azerbaijan to start first-ever local production of electric vehicle chargers (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, January 9. The EEL electronics company will start production of chargers for electric vehicles for the first time in Azerbaijan, the company's technical director Ruslan Shikhaliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the company's products are used in repair and restoration works in the Karabakh region.

“Our company became a resident of Aghdam Industrial Park in 2022, and production started in September 2024. In the first stage of production, control panels with a capacity of 0-4 kW, as well as electrical outlets for 6, 10, and 35 kW, are manufactured. We currently employ about 45 local people. The second phase involves the production of concrete complex transformer stations in the form of concrete stalls. At this stage we plan to employ another 70-80 people from among local residents,” he said.

Shikhaliyev noted that the company's products will be exported soon.