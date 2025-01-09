Emirates Global Aluminium partners with ADSW to advance sustainability goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) has signed a three-year partnership agreement with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), marking a significant collaboration to address global sustainability challenges, Trend reports.

EGA, the UAE's largest industrial company outside the oil and gas sector, will serve as ADSW’s Associate Partner from 2025 to 2027.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, and Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA.

ADSW, hosted by Masdar, is a global platform for advancing economic, social, and environmental progress in alignment with the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals. The event brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and other stakeholders to explore sustainable solutions and foster partnerships.

ADSW 2025, themed “The Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress,” will take place from January 12 to 18 in Abu Dhabi. The program will feature sessions, forums, and networking opportunities focused on accelerating the transition to low-carbon economies.

EGA’s participation aligns with its commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as part of the UAE’s strategic initiative. The company has implemented measures such as tracking emissions with advanced digital systems and producing solar-powered aluminium, marketed under the brand CelestiAL.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, "ADSW provides a global platform for collaboration, fostering dialogue and partnerships to develop low-carbon economic systems." Abdulnasser Bin Kalban added, "Decarbonising industries like aluminium is key to achieving net-zero goals, and platforms like ADSW are essential for bringing stakeholders together to share knowledge and innovate solutions."