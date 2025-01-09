Agdam Industrial Park makes rail communication stuff in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, January 9. Communication equipment for railway lines laid in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is produced in the Aghdam Industrial Park, a company on production of communication and marking equipment on railways told Trend during a media tour to the park, organized by the Ministry of Economy.

The company RTS LLC, which has been operating since 2016 and registered as the park's resident since 2022, manufactures railway equipment.

Within the operational facility, the manufacturing of communication and signaling apparatus is executed.



The facility additionally produces signalization devices, embedded computing architectures, infrastructure enclosures, and more.



At present, the operational capacity of the facility is supported by approximately 30 personnel, with strategic initiatives underway to scale the workforce to 70 individuals, thereby optimizing the efficiency of the operational workflow.



A significant proportion of the workforce comprises individuals who are entrenched within the local community.



The apparatus manufactured at the facility is designed for utilization in both local and global marketplaces.



Discussions are currently in progress to facilitate the exportation of the apparatus to the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic region.

To note, under an agreement with Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, equipment produced by the RTS LLC is used in the reconstruction of railways along the Barda-Aghdam route and for communication and signaling work.

