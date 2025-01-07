Uzbekistan opens trade house in Tajikistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 7. Uzbekistan opened a trade house in Tajikistan, Uzsanoatqurilishmateriallari (Uzbekistan Association of Industrial Construction Materials) told Trend.

It is planned to further increase the export of construction materials and enhance trade relations between the two countries' business communities. During the event, B2B meetings between the entrepreneurs of both countries were also organized.

Currently, negotiations are underway to further increase the export of autoclaved aerated concrete blocks, heat-insulating plates, natural stones, wallpapers, and other products to Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, the Uzsanoatqurilishmateriallari association has already opened trade houses in the capitals of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan—Baku and Kabul.