Economy Materials 7 January 2025 14:36 (UTC +04:00)
Commission-free payment acceptance with Yelo Mobile POS continues!

Yelo Bank's ongoing campaign allows entrepreneurs to accept commission-free payments for Visa card transactions made through the Yelo Mobile POS service. As part of the campaign, newly registered users will also receive a Visa Business Card to help streamline their business operations.

The key benefits of Yelo Mobile POS include:

  • Accept payments anywhere using your smartphone — no additional device needed;
  • No service fees or turnover requirements;
  • Fully secure and flexible transactions.

Take advantage of this campaign and simplify your business operations! The offer is valid until January 31, 2025. Join now: https://bit.ly/moblpos

Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.

Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!

