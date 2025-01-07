Commission-free payment acceptance with Yelo Mobile POS continues!

Yelo Bank's ongoing campaign allows entrepreneurs to accept
commission-free payments for Visa card transactions made through
the Yelo Mobile POS service. As part of the campaign, newly
registered users will also receive a Visa Business Card to help
streamline their business operations.
The key benefits of Yelo Mobile POS include:
- Accept payments anywhere using your smartphone — no additional device needed;
- No service fees or turnover requirements;
- Fully secure and flexible transactions.
Take advantage of this campaign and simplify your business
operations! The offer is valid until January 31, 2025. Join now:
https://bit.ly/moblpos
Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.
Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!