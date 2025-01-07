Iran’s nuclear program talks could resolve previously intractable issues, expert says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Iran’s nuclear program talks could lead to the resolution of many issues that were once seen as impossible to address, Iranian expert Hassan Beheshtipour told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to Iranian media, Hassan Beheshtipour explained that there are agreed-upon terms within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which could provide positive points for future discussions. While both Iran and the US have criticisms of the agreement, there are several common areas where progress can be made to solve the issues at hand.

Beheshtipour highlighted that one of the most crucial areas for both sides is the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Another key point is that both Iran and other parties have already acknowledged that diplomacy and dialogue, rather than conflict, are the best ways to resolve differences. He noted that the JCPOA stands as an example of successful diplomacy. Despite some skepticism about the full implementation of the agreement, the funds Iran has received since its enactment have demonstrated the positive aspects of the deal.

Recently, Iran’s foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, stated that Iran is ready to begin nuclear negotiations without delay.

To note, in January 2016, the JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. However, the U.S. withdrew from the agreement in May 2018 and imposed new sanctions on Iran that November. In 2020, Iran declared that it would not be subject to any limitations under the nuclear deal.

At the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan in the nuclear field with the aim of lifting sanctions. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, Iran has suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear agreement. At the same time, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) control mechanism decreased by 20-30 percent.