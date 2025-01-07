Azerbaijan to accommodate ex-IDPs with new residential buildings in its Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. New residential areas for internally displaced persons (IDP) are being built in Fuzuli city, Azerbaijan, as part of the second phase, Trend reports.

The construction project for medium-density, mixed-use zones will entail the demolition of mid-rise residential districts in the city.

According to the information, in this context, the Rehabilitation, Construction, and Management Service in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts has finalized preliminary tasks.

The execution of the works mentioned above was entrusted to Az Technocon Group Limited Liability Company (LLC).

Following the contract concluded with the LLC, the company was paid 84,257 manat ($49,563).

