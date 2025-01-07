Azerbaijan reveals construction progress of several bridges on its Alat-Astara highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The construction of three automobile bridges on the M3 highway (Alat-Astara-state border with Iran) is nearing completion, a source in the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

According to the source, the bridges are being built in line with the project on sections of the highway passing through the Jalilabad and Masalli districts.

Each of the bridges, constructed on a 145-kilometer section of the highway over the Darachay river and on a 157.3-kilometer section over the Tatyanchay river, is 30.2 meters long. The bridge on the 177.5-kilometer section over the Korchay river is 46.2 meters long.

The bridges have two lanes, each with a width of 14.5 meters. Currently, finishing work is underway on each of the bridges.

The construction work is being carried out by the mentioned agency in compliance with the Construction Norms and Regulations.

The work is scheduled to be fully completed soon.

