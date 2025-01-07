Azerbaijan’s Central Bank undergoes structural reorganization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has undergone structural changes, Trend reports, citing the CBA.

As part of the reorganization, the department responsible for supervising credit institutions has been abolished, and two new departments have been created: the Department for Supervision of Banking Activities and the Department for Supervision of Non-Banking Credit Institutions. Samir Rzayev has been appointed as the director of the first department, while Khayyam Ismayilov has been appointed as the director of the second.

Additionally, Orkhan Abdullayev has been appointed as the new director of the Financial Monitoring Department, a position previously held by Samir Rzayev.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel