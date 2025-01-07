Ahmed Ahmedzade awarded "Sharaf" order for distinguished state service - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Ahmed Ahmedzade has been awarded the "Sharaf" Order for his many years of fruitful service in Azerbaijan’s public sector, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Under Article 109, paragraph 23 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

To confer the ‘Sharaf’ Order upon Ahmed Ahmedzade in recognition of his longstanding and outstanding contributions to civil service in the Republic of Azerbaijan," the decree states.