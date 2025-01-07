Global Baku Forum focuses on climate change and AI – NGIC official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. This year’s Global Baku Forum will place a special emphasis on critical global topics such as climate change and artificial intelligence (AI), said Ilaha Ibrahimli, Deputy Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), Trend reports.

In an interview with Trend, Ibrahimli revealed that the forum will take place from March 13–15.

"The event will kick off with a focus on global challenges on the first day. On the second day, regional issues and potential solutions will take center stage, while the third day will address thematic topics including healthcare, environmental protection, AI, and education.

This year’s forum would address crucial issues such as geopolitical instability, climate change, the transformative power of AI, the active participation of women in climate change initiatives, and universal healthcare accessibility. The forum’s priorities are designed to tackle emerging challenges and offer strategic approaches for the future," Ibrahimli said.

The official articulated that the primary objective of the forum is to catalyze dialogues on urgent global challenges and investigate pragmatic, sustainable resolutions. She also indicated that the preparatory phases for the Global Baku Forum had successfully navigated multiple critical milestones.

"Our preparation began with a high-level meeting in New York during the United Nations session in September, followed by discussions at the Imperial Springs forum in Madrid in December. Additionally, members of the organization met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the forum hosted by the UN Alliance of Civilizations in Cascais. Currently, preparations continue with our upcoming meeting in Geneva, in cooperation with the UN Office in Geneva, scheduled for January 16-17. This event will include a 'roundtable' where topics for the forum will be discussed, along with participant engagement, international organizations, and other important matters," Ibrahimli added.

She concluded by underlining that the Global Baku Forum aims to be a platform for open dialogue and constructive solutions to global challenges.

"Over the years, this forum has evolved from a regional initiative into a well-recognized international event addressing critical issues such as global security, sustainable development, and international cooperation. It organizes special sessions for young leaders, providing them with a platform to voice their ideas and influence policy. These sessions allow young leaders to present solutions to global problems, raising issues that concern them directly before world leaders.

Among the key concerns are the growing focus on climate change, enhancing the effectiveness of international organizations, global inequality, and ensuring women's participation in international organizations. The forum adapts to the changing dynamics of the world and builds strong relationships with new partners, including the World Health Organization, the United Nations Joint Programme on HIV/AIDS, the United Nations Development Programme, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, and others. By uniting diverse stakeholders, the forum strives to develop cooperative approaches for addressing global problems effectively," she said.

