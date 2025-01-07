Uzbekistan mulls over ban on e-cigarettes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 7. Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis (Parliament) has approved in the first reading a draft law prohibiting the circulation of e-cigarettes and related liquids, Trend reports.

The law was approved at the regular meeting of the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan's Parliament.

The legislation bans the production, manufacture, storage, transportation, import, and export of electronic nicotine delivery systems within the country.

Moreover, the draft law also establishes penalties for offenses related to the illegal distribution of smokeless tobacco products and nicotine consumption devices, including e-cigarettes.

Earlier, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health proposed to ban the circulation of electronic nicotine delivery systems and liquids for them, including electronic cigarettes as well as tobacco heating systems.

The Ministry of Health also proposed to introduce administrative and criminal liability for violation of this ban - a fine in the amount of $1,000 to five years of imprisonment.