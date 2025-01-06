Australia's Melbourne celebrates World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The event dedicated to December 31—World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year—has been organized in Melbourne, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the event was held with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Commonwealth of Australia, with the joint organization of the Australia-Azerbaijan Society, a member of the Alliance of Azerbaijani Associations of Australia, and the Association of Azerbaijani Culture "Victoria".

The event was attended by members of numerous Azerbaijani communities living in this country, members of the Federal Parliament of Australia and the Parliament of the State of Victoria, as well as the chairman of the City Municipal Council and heads of local and national communities.

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov congratulated the participants of the meeting. He wished success to the activities of the Alliance of Azerbaijani Associations of Australia, which unites all public organizations registered at the federal level.

Charge d'Affaires of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Commonwealth of Australia, Vagif Jafarov, congratulated the participants of the event on the holiday and informed the guests about the history and essence of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, the role of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the foundation of the day.

The event was also addressed by Australian Federal Parliament member Congressman Keith Wolahan, Victorian Parliament member Congressman Richard Welch, and head of the Alliance of Azerbaijani Associations of Australia Fuad Aydinbek.

Afterward, a concert program of Azerbaijani national dances and music was performed by members of the community.