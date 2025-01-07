“AzInTelecom” LLC and Azfina brought fintech companies together (PHOTO)

With the support of “AzInTelecom” LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, a meeting was held for members of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (Azfina) to review the results of 2024.

The event began with opening remarks by Ruslan Talibov, Chairman of the Azfina Board of Directors, and Farrukh Farajullayev, Director of AzInTelecom’s Commercial Department. R. Talibov presented an overview of the work accomplished in the fintech sector during 2024.

In his welcoming speech, F. Farajullayev announced that AzInTelecom obtained the international PCI DSS certification, enabling the company to provide more effective services to fintech companies. During the meeting, discussions were held on the promotion of AzInTelecom’s digital financial services among state and non-state organizations, as well as enhancing the effectiveness of collaboration.

Azfina’s Executive Director, Azer Akbarov, presented a report on the association's activities for 2024.

Additionally, Tamerlan Mashadihasanli, Head of AzInTelecom’s Products and Services Department, delivered a presentation to Azfina members. The presentation showcased information about SIMA products and the newly developed self-service cloud platform, AzInCloud.

The meeting concluded with discussions aimed at strengthening the fintech ecosystem.

It should be noted that “AzInTelecom” has been a member of Azfina since November 2023.