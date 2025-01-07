Azerbaijani Central Bank leadership sees new appointments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. New appointments have been made in the leadership of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via the bank.

Ulvin Aliyev has been appointed as advisor to the CBA governor, and Fuad Isayev as the executive director.

The relevant decision was signed on January 6.

Before his new appointment, Aliyev served as the director of the Governor's office department at the CBA, while Isayev was the director of the department for supervision of credit organizations' activities at the CBA.

As a result, the number of advisors to the CBA governor has increased to four, and the number of executive directors - to six.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel