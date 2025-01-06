President of Northern Macedonia expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. President of the Republic of Northern Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska Davkova has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over the death and injury of people in a plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

It is with deep sadness that I received the news of the plane crash near Aktau, Republic of Kazakhstan, and I sincerely regret the loss of lives in this huge tragedy.

In these mournful moments for you, for the friendly Azerbaijani people, and for the families of the victims, allow me, on behalf of the citizens of my country and on my personal behalf, to express my deepest condolences.

Please, your Excellency, convey the expressions of my deepest condolences to the families of the tragic victims, as well as my wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova

President of the Republic of North Macedonia," the letter reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel