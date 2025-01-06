Canada's prime minister declares intention to step down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has thrown in the towel, announcing that he intends to hang up his boots as the head of the government once a new leader of the ruling party takes the reins, Trend reports.

According to Trudeau, the operational functions of the Canadian Parliament will be temporarily halted until March 24 to facilitate the electoral process for the appointment of a new leader.

To note, Justin Pierre James Trudeau, born on December 25, 1971, is a prominent figure in the Canadian political landscape, serving as the 23rd prime minister of Canada since 2015 and holding the leadership of the Liberal Party since 2013.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel