Kazakhstan set to step up Aral Sea ecosystem restoration efforts

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 7. Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen international relations through the Aral Sea Rescue Fund to address water and environmental issues in the region, Trend reports.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermukhambet Konuspaev, held a meeting with the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Askhat Orazbay, where the parties discussed the results of Kazakhstan's first year of chairmanship, the work of the Executive Committee, and the current issues on the organization's agenda. The important role of the Fund in regulating water management, water-energy, and environmental aspects of regional development in the countries of the Aral Sea basin was emphasized.

The parties agreed to continue making every effort to facilitate the swift completion of the organization's reform process, as well as to actively cooperate in solving the tasks and assignments set by the heads of state following the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea Summit held in Dushanbe in September 2023.

The Chairman of the Executive Committee, in turn, informed about the progress of Kazakhstan's chairmanship priorities, the implementation of regional environmental projects and programs, as well as the expansion of international relations of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

The International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea is an international organization whose main goal is to finance and implement joint efforts aimed at saving the Aral Sea. The International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea was established based on the decision of the Heads of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, made on January 4, 1993, in Tashkent. The founding countries take turns chairing the fund, and the heads of Central Asian countries elect the president of the fund for a term of 3 years.