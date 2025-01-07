Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta rose by $0.48 on January 6 compared to the previous rate, reaching $79.48 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light increased by $0.57 to $78.3 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $0.53 compared to the previous price and amounted to $65.35 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, hiked by $0.81 compared to the previous rate, standing at $77.57 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for January 7 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

