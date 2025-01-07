Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 7

Business Materials 7 January 2025
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 7, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while one currency has depreciated relative to January 6.

As for CBI, $1 equals 573,918 rials, and one euro is 596,714 rials, while on January 6, one euro was 589,049.

Currency

Rial on January 7

Rial on January 6

1 US dollar

USD

573,918

571,407

1 British pound

GBP

718,915

709,648

1 Swiss franc

CHF

634,607

628,982

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,981

51,427

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,894

50,286

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,997

78,976

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,696

6,663

1 UAE dirham

AED

156,274

155,591

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,861,148

1,846,380

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,006

205,201

100 Japanese yens

JPY

364,258

363,406

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,814

73,461

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,490,708

1,483,794

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

399,609

395,531

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

323,907

320,746

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,900

30,501

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,246

16,170

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,339

5,159

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

153,045

156,980

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,796

43,609

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

358,647

354,941

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,045

152,375

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,526,378

1,519,699

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

421,009

417,073

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

472,865

475,446

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,468

19,466

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

418,274

416,211

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,773

116,291

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,388

78,061

100 Thai baht

THB

1,658,497

1,658,384

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,204

126,973

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

393,009

389,078

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

809,475

805,934

1 euro

EUR

596,714

589,049

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,948

108,901

1 Georgian lari

GEL

203,715

202,929

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,521

35,237

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,135

8,104

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,510

174,533

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

337,602

336,122

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

988,380

983,918

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,533

52,209

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,676

163,251

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,839

10,792

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 706,909 rials and $1 costs 679,903 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 687,655 rials, and the price of $1 totals 661,384 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 799,000–802,000 rials, while one euro is about 830,000–833,000 rials.

