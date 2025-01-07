Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 7, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 44 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while one currency has depreciated relative to January 6.

As for CBI, $1 equals 573,918 rials, and one euro is 596,714 rials, while on January 6, one euro was 589,049.

Currency Rial on January 7 Rial on January 6 1 US dollar USD 573,918 571,407 1 British pound GBP 718,915 709,648 1 Swiss franc CHF 634,607 628,982 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,981 51,427 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,894 50,286 1 Danish krone DKK 79,997 78,976 1 Indian rupee INR 6,696 6,663 1 UAE dirham AED 156,274 155,591 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,861,148 1,846,380 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,006 205,201 100 Japanese yens JPY 364,258 363,406 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,814 73,461 1 Omani rial OMR 1,490,708 1,483,794 1 Canadian dollar CAD 399,609 395,531 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 323,907 320,746 1 South African rand ZAR 30,900 30,501 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,246 16,170 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,339 5,159 1 Qatari riyal QAR 153,045 156,980 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,796 43,609 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 358,647 354,941 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,045 152,375 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,526,378 1,519,699 1 Singapore dollar SGD 421,009 417,073 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 472,865 475,446 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,468 19,466 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 418,274 416,211 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,773 116,291 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,388 78,061 100 Thai baht THB 1,658,497 1,658,384 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,204 126,973 1,000 South Korean won KRW 393,009 389,078 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 809,475 805,934 1 euro EUR 596,714 589,049 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,948 108,901 1 Georgian lari GEL 203,715 202,929 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,521 35,237 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,135 8,104 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,510 174,533 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 337,602 336,122 100 Philippine pesos PHP 988,380 983,918 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,533 52,209 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,676 163,251 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,839 10,792

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 706,909 rials and $1 costs 679,903 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 687,655 rials, and the price of $1 totals 661,384 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 799,000–802,000 rials, while one euro is about 830,000–833,000 rials.

